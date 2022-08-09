PTI to approach IHC against Gill’s arrest, says Faisal Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Faisal Hussain Chaudhry on Tuesday said the party will approach the Islamabad High Court against the arrest of Shehbaz Gill.

Gill, who is Imran Khan’s chief of staff, was arrested in Islamabad on sedition charges earlier, SAMAA TV’s Adil Tanoli reported.

Faisal was speaking to reporters outside Bani Gala. He said the future course of action will be decided after meeting the PTI chief. “We don’t have any other option apart from going to the court,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding Gill being shifted to an undisclosed location, Faisal said “If he is not present in any police station of Islamabad then what else could it be.”

Upon being asked the stance of Islamabad police in the matter, he added that they have clearly stated Gill is not in their custody.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Faisal had demanded to treat the abductee under the law and the Constitution.

“We are trying to locate Gill’s location. Till this moment, myself and Syed M Ali Bokhari has physically checked Margalla, Kohsar, Banni Galla and Secretariat police stations. He isn’t, no where.”