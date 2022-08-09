Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Sports » Cricket

Umar Akmal reveals special bond with Shahid Afridi ahead of KPL

Duo will play for Jammu Janbaz
Samaa Web Desk Aug 09, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Jammu Janbaz</p>

Photo: Jammu Janbaz

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has revealed the special bond he has with legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

In a video released by Jammu Janbaz, the team which the duo will represent in the Kashmir Premier League season two, Akmal said that Afridi had asked him to join the franchise before the draft.

“Thank you so much Shahid bhai and the coaching staff for trusting me,” said Akmal.

“Before the draft, Shahid bhai sent a message that he wants me to play for his team. He has always helped and supported me, which is why I signed for the team without even reading the contract.

“I’m hopeful of doing well during my first season of KPL. I’m optimistic that we will also form a good team combination.”

Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, where he scored over 5,800 runs combined.

KPL season two is scheduled from August 13 to 25 in Muzaffarabad. It must be noted that Janbaz are the newest addition in the event.

Shahid Afridi

umar akmal

Kashmir Premier League

Jammu Janbaz

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div