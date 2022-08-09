Umar Akmal reveals special bond with Shahid Afridi ahead of KPL

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has revealed the special bond he has with legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

In a video released by Jammu Janbaz, the team which the duo will represent in the Kashmir Premier League season two, Akmal said that Afridi had asked him to join the franchise before the draft.

“Thank you so much Shahid bhai and the coaching staff for trusting me,” said Akmal.

“Before the draft, Shahid bhai sent a message that he wants me to play for his team. He has always helped and supported me, which is why I signed for the team without even reading the contract.

“I’m hopeful of doing well during my first season of KPL. I’m optimistic that we will also form a good team combination.”

Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, where he scored over 5,800 runs combined.

KPL season two is scheduled from August 13 to 25 in Muzaffarabad. It must be noted that Janbaz are the newest addition in the event.