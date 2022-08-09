PM welcomes UAE investment in phone call with President Nahyan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) announcement to invest $1 billion in Pakistan’s economic and investment sectors.

According to the PM Office, the premier, during a phone call on Tuesday with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasized the generous support extended to Pakistan over the years.

The statement added that the two leaders agreed to work closely in a bid to enhance bilateral cooperation in different fields, as they reaffirmed the close fraternal ties between the two countries. Views on matters of mutual interest were also discussed.

Expressing his deepest sympathies, PM Shehbaz offered his condolences over the damage caused by the recent floods in the UAE that claimed precious lives, including Pakistani nationals.

The UAE President also extended heartfelt commiserations on the martyrdom of army personnel in the recent helicopter crash and the loss of precious lives in floods.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of the decisions taken during the visit of the prime minister to the UAE in April 2022 and resolved to further strengthen trade and economic ties with focus on building partnerships in different areas and accelerating cooperation.

Earlier over the weekend on Sunday, PM Shehbaz had thanked the UAE president for the investment his country was going to make in Pakistan’s various sectors. Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture.

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and hosts more than 1.6 million Pakistanis.