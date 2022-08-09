Punjab govt to deploy security personnel at ex-premier’s Bani Gala residence

The PMLQ-led Punjab government has decided to deploy security personnel at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence, which comes under the jurisdiction of Islamabad administration.

PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi, son of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and a close ally of Imran, tweeted on Wednesday that he has heard about ‘some movement towards Banigala’ and that the Punjab police is being sent to Imran Khan’s residence ‘for protection.’

Shortly after Elahi’s tweet, Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retired) Hashim Dogar tweeted that he was headed to Bani Gala. “We will ensure the security of our leader at every cost,” he said.

Dogar also said that he has issues intructions for action against people who have hurled abuses against ‘the institution.’

Several PTI activists in the past few days have claimed that they were seeing increased movement of police vehicles near Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence. The PMLN-led federal government, which controls police in Islamabad, said that the police vehicles were sent in view of a protest in Bani Gala.

However, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Murad Saeed Wednesday made vague claims about alleged plans to arrest Imran Khan.

Saeed, who took to Twitter after Shehbaz Gill was arrested, said that the plan was thwarted after the PTI workers warned that Imran Khan was the red line.

Islamabad police explain legal position

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital City Police has explained the legal position for the deployment of the police force from other provincial territories.

In a series of tweets following ‘rumors’, it said that police from other provinces could be deployed only when the Islamabad authorities send a request to that province.

People should “not pay attention to propaganda and false news. Islamabad Capital Police will take all steps according to the law. If there is a need for personnel from another province, a formal request will be made. People are requested to keep an eye on the situation around them,” it said.

The ICT police also said that 76 policemen under an ICT SP have been deployed for the security of Imran Khan.