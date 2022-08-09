Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Sports » Cricket

Former umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

He officiated in 331 matches
Samaa Web Desk Aug 09, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Renowned South African Umpire Rudi Koertzen has passed away after a car accident at the age of 73.

He was famous for slowly raising his finger as a signal for dismissal of a cricketer during a match.

His son, Rudi Koertzen Jr, said that his father died on impact in Riversdale, while returning from Cape Town, according to Algoa FM News.

“He went on a golf tournament with some of his friend, and they were expected to come back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf”, Koertzen Jr said.

The Knysna-born officiated in 331 matches as an on-field umpire, which is the second most in history after Pakistan’s Aleem Dar (420).

Koertzen made his umpiring debut in a match involving India and South Africa at Port Elizabeth in 1992.

The Test match between Australia and Pakistan that took place in 2010 at Lord’s was Koertzen’s last international appearance as an umpire.

As soon as the news broke out, tributes started to pour in for the legendary umpire.

umpire

Rudi Koertzen

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div