Former umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Renowned South African Umpire Rudi Koertzen has passed away after a car accident at the age of 73.

He was famous for slowly raising his finger as a signal for dismissal of a cricketer during a match.

His son, Rudi Koertzen Jr, said that his father died on impact in Riversdale, while returning from Cape Town, according to Algoa FM News.

“He went on a golf tournament with some of his friend, and they were expected to come back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf”, Koertzen Jr said.

The Knysna-born officiated in 331 matches as an on-field umpire, which is the second most in history after Pakistan’s Aleem Dar (420).

Koertzen made his umpiring debut in a match involving India and South Africa at Port Elizabeth in 1992.

The Test match between Australia and Pakistan that took place in 2010 at Lord’s was Koertzen’s last international appearance as an umpire.

As soon as the news broke out, tributes started to pour in for the legendary umpire.

And enquired about it from me. I gifted him and he was so grateful . A gentleman and a very wonderful person. Will miss you Rudi. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/gdSHGOoYg8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 9, 2022

Just read about the passing away of Rudi Koertzen in a car crash . Certainly one of the top Umpires to have appeared on international scene . Thoughts and prayers with the family . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) August 9, 2022

RIP Rudi Koertzen, the slow finger of doom. Some of the best umpiring aesthetics I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/XAqTSfDqS0 — Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) August 9, 2022

Rudi Koertzen dies aged 73 years. A top umpire, he had followed cricket first as a league player while being a clerk with South Africa Railways. Starting his umpiring career in 1981, he retired in 2010. He umpired in 108 Tests, 209 ODIs & 14 T20 Internationals. RIP pic.twitter.com/l3L4rwSaMN — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) August 9, 2022

Sad to hear of the death of former umpire Rudi Koertzen, possessor of the slowest trigger in cricket, remover of the bails at the Oval in 2005 that signalled England's epic Ashes victory and a thoroughly nice man. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) August 9, 2022