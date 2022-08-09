Imran says Gill’s arrest meant to pressure ‘us’ into accepting govt

Former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan has said that maltreatment of his party’s workers particularly the arrest of Shehbaz Gill was meant to pressure ‘us’ into accepting the current government.

In a tweet following Gill’s arrest, Imran Khan said that “this is an abduction not an arrest.”

“Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy?” he questioned.

“Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign backed government of crooks,” the PTI chairman said.

Imran Khan also shared a video of Gill’s driver, who narrated how the PTI leader was taken away.

The driver said that he was not opening the doors of the vehicle when the law enforcement officers who came in 8 or 10 vehicles broke the glass windows.

He said that Gill was dragged out of the vehicle and handcuffed.

“They injured me too. You can see,” he said showing bruises on the neck.