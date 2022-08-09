Brother of former MPA dies in Mastung Christian Colony gun attack

One person has scumbed to his wounds after a gun attack in a Christian neighborhood of Balcohistan’s Mastung left four people wounded on Monday.

Wilson Masih who breathed his last Tuesday morning was a brother of former Balochistan Assembly Member Handery Masieh.

Unidentified gunmen barged into Mastung’s Christian Colony on Monday and fired indiscriminately, leaving four people including children wounded, according to the police.

The injured were moved to Nawab Ghaus Baksh Raisani Hospital. They were identified as Boby, Sanam, Pobel, and Wilson.

Wilson was subsequently moved to a hospital in Quetta where he died.

After the attack, members of the Christian community took to the streets and blocked the Quetta-Karachi road for traffic. They demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Local people told SAMAA TV’s Faizullah Durrani that two people — one wearing a face mask — had been seen in the area for the past few days and they were probably carrying out the recee.

The police were informed about the suspicious activity but no action was taken, they said.

Rare attack

Durrani says this was a rare attack against the Christian community in Mastung.

Wilson’s younger brother MPA Handery Masieh was shot dead by his security guard in Quetta in 2014, but investigators later found that the murder was the result of personal enmity between the guard and the MPA.