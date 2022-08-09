Hiding in plain sight: Man wanted for 30 years caught working in films

In a story that seems to come straight out of a Bollywood crime drama, a man wanted by the police for nearly 30 years, was finally apprehended after he was discovered hiding in plain sight working on movie sets.

Om Prakash, also known as Pasha, was wanted for several robberies and a murder. During the theft of a motorbike in 1992, he stabbed and killed its owner who resisted him. While his accomplice was arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison, Om Prakash managed to escape.

A manhunt was launched but Om Prakash managed to evade arrest for nearly 30 years.

How did he evade arrest

When he fled after killing a man, Om Prakash sought refuge from the police.

He did that by marrying a local woman in India’s northern provinces named Raj Kumari.

He lived a quiet life with her and even fathered three children.

Reinventing himself

Once he managed to secure new identity documents, including a new voter card.

However, he kept changing jobs and his appearance, lest anyone would recognize him.

He took on odd jobs, including singing at temples and selling video cassettes.

He even worked for the Indian military at one point.

In 2007, he started working in films. He started with small roles in small-budget films. He ended up working in around 28 films.

Impact on life

Owing to his secret life, Om Prakash had adopted a very suspicious nature and would also remain absent from his home for days on end.

This had an impact on his personal life with his wife forced to unilaterally end their relationship.

However, his children would often give in to their emotions and help their father who is now 65 years old.

Arrest

A couple of months ago, Om Prakash’s name was brought up again in the Ghaziabad town of India.

Police started searching for the wanted man they finally found him and arrested him.