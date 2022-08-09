Shadab Khan opens up about his batting position

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is ready to bat at any number for his national side, ahead of a busy international season which includes tour of Netherlands and the Asia Cup in UAE.

While speaking to media in Lahore, during Pakistan team’s training camp, Khan said that his batting position is determined by needs of the team.

“If there is a decision on my request, I am even ready to play as an opener,” Shadab chuckled.

“But one has to look at the needs of the team definitely. If team and situation demands, I am ready to play at any batting number,” he added.

He also spoke about playing under the leadership of captain and star batter Babar Azam.

“Under the leadership of Babar Azam, all the players are gelled and are eager to perform well in the upcoming matches,” he said.

The right-hander also highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s tour of Netherlands.

“Points are important in every series of the ICC World Cup Super League, so the focus is now on the Netherlands tour,” he concluded.

Schedule

vs Netherlands

16 Aug – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

18 Aug – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

21 Aug – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

ACC T20 Asia Cup

28 Aug – Pakistan v India, Dubai

2 Sep – Pakistan v Qualifier, Sharjah

3-9 Sep – Super Four Stage

11 Sep – Final, Dubai