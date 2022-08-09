Pakistan players headline World Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan’s Mohamed Hamza Khan and Noor Zaman have been named as the top two seeds, respectively, in the men’s singles for the upcoming World Junior Squash Championship.

The event will take place from August 11-21 in Nancy, France.

It must be noted that 16-year-old Khan bagged victory at last year’s US Junior Open, beating fellow Pakistani Zaman 3-1 in the final.

European Junior Champion Finnlay Withington is a 3/4 seed for his first World Junior Championships alongside Egyptian Kareem El Torkey.

Photo: WSF

In the women’s draw, Kenzy Ayman is the top seed as he looks to claim her first World Junior title. Ayman triumphed in the Bermuda Open Challenger 10 event to secure a spot in the PSA World Championships in Cairo earlier this year.

The 15-year-old Amina Orfi is the second seed for the event, who has won three British Junior Open titles and a US Junior Open title so far. She is one of the top contenders for the title in Nancy.

The 3/4 seeds are Egypt’s Fayrouz Aboelkheir and Malaysia’s Aira Binti Azam. The 16-year-old, Aboelkheir has already claimed two professional titles after successful campaigns at two Egyptian Challenger Tour events last season.