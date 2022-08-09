Drizzle in Karachi as Met forecasts more rain

Karachi experienced drizzle early Tuesday morning with the weather turning pleasant and brining respite to citizens who experienced a hot Wednesday.

The Met Office has forecast that the city will experience downpour beginning Tuesday (today) evening and it will continue intermittently until Sunday, August 14.

Chief Meteorologist Sarfraz Ahmed told SAMAA TV that Karachi will experience hot weather in the day on Tuesday but in the evening thundershowers could begin and will continue for the next three days.

Meanwhile, lower parts of Sindh may receive heavy showers, the Meteorological Department said.

Villages flooded

After the increase in flood water between Dadu and Moro in the Indus River, some villages of Kacha area in the districts of Dadu and Nowshahrofiroz have been flooded.

More than 50 villages are submerged in water in Dadu. Gul Muhammad Korejo, Mubarak, Nabin Jatoi, Sher Muhammad Mastoi village of Dadu, while Wali Dad Bhutto village of Nowshehrofiroze district have been affected.

Cotton, onion, sesame and other crops and vegetables have bee damaged due to the flood, while the villagers have been forced to relocate to safer places.

More rainfall in Balochistan

Strong winds and thundershowers may occur in Balochistan, Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, the Met said expressing fears that the problem of flood victims may exacerbate.

The thundershowers are expected during the new monsoon spell from August 10 to August 13.

The PDMA has issued an alert to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts, stating that there is a possibility of a flood situation due to the rains.

According to the announcement, monsoon rains will continue from August 10 to August 13, with thundershowers and heavy rains in 16 districts. In a letter, PDMA has directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the presence of heavy machinery at important locations.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has warned of flood risk in Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Shirani and Sabi rivers.

Earlier, due to the monsoon rains and floods that started in June, more than 170 people have died in Balochistan, thousands of houses, crops, bridges and roads have also been destroyed.