Mourners lead Ashura procession across the country

Thousands of mourners across the country are leading processions amid stringent security measures to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Mobile phone services have been suspended in most parts of major cities, especially near the procession routes. Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to form layers of security around the mourners and imambargahs.

In Lahore, the main procession departed from Nisar Haveli of the inner Mochi Gate area. At the movement it is traveling along the designated route and will end at Karbala Gamay Shah.

The 10th Muharram processions are also be taken out in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Karachi’s procession will start at Nishtar Park and head to Hussainiyah Iranian in Kharadar.

At least 5,313 policemen have been deployed along the route while another 1,000 traffic police personnel will direct the traffic near the procession’s route.

The Sindh government has banned the use of drones for the TV coverage of procession. Pillion riding has already been banned in the province.

In Peshawar, at least 16 processions will be taken out from various areas and most of them will end in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In Islamabad, the main procession left Imambargah Qasr Zainibia in G-6/4 and is heading toward Imambargah in G-6

Capital City Police Officer Dr Akbar Nasir Khan says they have set up a central control room to monitor the processions.