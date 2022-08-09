Four soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide bombing

A suicide bomber targeted a security convoy of the Pakistan Army in the North Waziristan district of erstwhile Fata, leaving four soldiers martyred, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military convoy was attacked at Patsi area near Mir Ali.

Those who embraced shahadat include Lance Naik Shahzaib, Lance Naik Sajjad, Sepoy Omair, and Sepoy Khurram.

The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished, the ISPR said.

Facilitators of the suicide bombers are being traced.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and others have condemned the terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

“The whole nation including me is saddened by the martyrdom of 4 soldiers in a suicide attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. We pray to Allah Almighty to accept the sacrifices of these martyrs for the defense and peace of the country and grant patience to their families. The martyrs are the crown of our heads,” Shehbaz Sharif said.