Heavy rains to lash Balochistan from Aug 10-13

An alert has been issued once again for heavy rains and floods in Balochistan.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), there will be thundershowers and lightening during the monsoon spell from August 10 to August 13. Heavy rains will lash 16 districts of the country’s largest province.

PDMA Balochistan issued an alert for the deputy commissioners of all districts in which it has been said that due to the rains, there is a risk of flooding again.

In a letter, PDMA also directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the presence of heavy machinery at important locations. A warning for flash floods was issued for Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Shirani and Sabi rivers.

It has also been stated that Mirani Dam in Balochistan has filled up to two ft beyond its capacity while all other dams are also very close to their maximum level.

According to the report, the capacity of Hub Dam is 350 ft while the water is at 339 ft, Mirani Dam has a capacity of 244 ft and the water is at 246 ft, Shadi Kor Dam has a capacity of 54 ft and water is at 51.34 ft, Subakzai Dam has a capacity of 94 ft and water is at 41.06 ft, and Sowar Dam has a capacity of 35 ft while the water is at 25.04 ft, Akara Dam’s capacity is 80 ft and water is 37.02 ft.

Earlier, due to the monsoon rains and floods that started in June, more than 170 people have died in Balochistan, and thousands of houses, crops, bridges and roads have also been destroyed.