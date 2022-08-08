Kohli returns, Bumrah excluded as India name Asia Cup squad

India’s squad for the 2022 Asia Cup was announced by the BCCI on Monday.

The 15-strong group will be led by Rohit Sharma, with batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both making a comeback.

However, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was excluded from the squad due to a back injury. Harshal Patel also misses out due to an injury.

“Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries,” the BCCI stated on Twitter. “They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.

“Three players – Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.”

Former captain Kohli returns to the side having last played during India’s tour of England. He was rested for India’s tours of West Indies and the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has retained his place in the side after a string of impressive performances during the West Indies tour.

The Asia Cup will start in UAE on August 27, with India facing arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28.

India squad

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.