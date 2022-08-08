Female assistant commissioner mugged in Karachi’s Bahadrabad

Assistant Commissioner Asma Batool was mugged on Monday morning in Karachi’s busy Bahadrabad area.

Government officers could not even remain safe from the increasing crime rate of Karachi.

She was mugged in broad daylight in front of everyone. According to the police, Asma was walking on the road when a motorcycle pulled up and snatched her purse before fleeing away successfully.

The female assistant commissioner lodged a first information report in the New Town police station. She said her purse had her mobile phone and some cash.