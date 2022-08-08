TLP to march on Islamabad’s Faizabad, hold public gahtering

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has announced that it will march from Rawalpindi to Islamabad’s Faizabad intersection on August 13.

The Nazriya Pakistan March will begin at Rawalpindi Liaquat Bagh and will coincide with Independence Day celebrations, according to the party.

TLP leader Pir Inayatul Haq Shah said on Monday that the march will culminate in a Nazriya Pakistan Conference at Faizabad, the busiest intersection between the twin cities.

TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi will address the event, he said.

The religious party, which also regularly contests elections for national and provincial assemblies, has told its activists and regional organizers to arrive at Liaquat Bagh at 4pm on August 13.

Shah said they had submitted a request with Islamabad authorities about a month ago seeking permission for hosting Nazriya Pakistan Conference at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.

The conference on the eve of Independence Day will educate the people on the meaning of Pakistan, he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced last week that it will hold a rally at Parade Ground. However, after the TLP stepped in, the PTI moved its rally to Lahore.