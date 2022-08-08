CWG 2022: Neeraj Chopra congratulates Arshad Nadeem on winning gold medal

India’s star Javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has congratulated Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem on winning the gold medal during the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Nadeem claimed the top prize in the javelin throw final during wee hours of Monday.

In the first attempt, Nadeem broke his personal best with an 86.81 meters throw. In the third attempt, he broke his own record by achieving an 88m throw, followed by an 85.09m throw in the fourth attempt.

However, in the fifth attempt, the Khanewal-born stunned everyone by setting a new Commonwealth Games record with a 90.18m throw. He also became the first man from South Asia to cross the 90m barrier.

Replying to Nadeem’s Instagram post, Neeraj congratulated the Pakistani for winning the gold medal and also “crossing 90m with new games record”.

“All the best for future competitions,” Chopra added.

Photo: Instagram/Arshad Nadeem

Earlier, while talking to SAMAA exclusively, Nadeem thanked the nation and the sports boards for their support.

“I want to thank Allah Almighty first, my parents and the rest of the nation for their prayers,” he said. “I know they are awake late in the night and praying for my success. I want to dedicate this medal to the nation as the 14th August is just around the corner.”

“There is a saying that whenever there is an injury, it enhances the performance. This is what I have heard and today I witnessed,” he added. “From the federation, General Akram Sahi, General secretary Muhammad Zafar, Salman Butt, Dr. Asad Badsha and from UK Dr. Ali Bajwa they all worked hard and I want to thank the Pakistan Sports Board and the Punjab Sports Board, who provided me the facilities and helped me win the gold medal.”