Lt Gen Faiz Hameed transferred from Peshawar to Bahawalpur

The Pakistan Army has announced the transfer and posting of three three-star generals including Lt General Faiz Hameed, who has been appointed Commander Bahawalpur Crop, according to Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan military.

Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been posted as Commander Peshawar Corps to replace Faiz Hameed, it said.

Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been posted as Military Secretary Pakistan Army.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed headed the country’s premier intelligence agency the Inter-Sevices Intelligence (ISI) between June 2019 and November 2021, before he was made Commander Peshawar Corp.

In Monday’s announcement, the military has effectively rotated the three senior officers.

Lieutenant General Khalid Zia was serving as Commander Bahawalpur Corp, also known as XXXI Crop, and he has replaced Lt General Hassan Azhar Hayat Military Secretary Pakistan Army.

Lt General Hassan Azhar Hayat was serving as Military Secretary (MS) at GHQ, Rawalpindi since November 2020 when he was promoted to the three-star rank along with Asif Ghafoor and others.

Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed Commander Quetta Crop last week.

Who is Gen Faiz Hameed?

Lt-General Faiz Hameed was appointed the DG ISI on June 16, 2019. Prior to his appointment as DG ISI, he held the post of adjutant-general at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters.

He took charge as Commander Peshawar Crop on November 22, 2021.

General Hameed hails from Punjab’s Chakwal. He is from the Baloch Regiment. His earlier appointments included as the Chief of Staff Rawalpindi Ten Corps, General Officer Commanding Pannu Aqil, and ISI DG Counter Intelligence.

More to follow…