How many times has TTP commander ‘Omar Khalid Khorasani’ been killed?

Banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Omar Khalid Khorasani was reportedly killed in an IED blast in Afghanistan on Sunday evening.

It is not the first time in the past few years that “Omar Khalid Khorasani” has been killed.

Omar Khalid Khorasani is a title or pseudonym given to a senior TTP commander. After the death of one commander, a new person takes up the same identity.

“Omar Khalid Khorasani” has been killed at least thrice in the past few years.

Sources familiar with the matter said “Omar Khalid Khorasani” is a title given to an important TTP commander.

When one “Omar Khalid Khorasani” is killed, then another TTP commander is promoted to a higher post and given the title of “Omar Khalid Khorasani”.

According to media reports, in October 2017, a drone strike along the Pak-Afghan border had reportedly killed one “Omar Khalid Khorasani.”

In December 2021, one more “Omar Khalid Khorasani” was killed during a security forces raid in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

Now one more time, another “Omar Khalid Khorasani” has been killed in August 2022 in an IED blast.