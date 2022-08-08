PTI moves August 13 rally from Islamabad to Lahore

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to move the venue of its August 13 public rally to Lahore from Islamabad.

It has originally announced that it will hold the rally at Islamabad’s Parade Ground, where its workers were to make an overnight stay and then commemorate Independence Day on August 14.

However, the PTI political committee in its meeting on Monday decided that the rally will be held in Lahore, SAMAA TV reported.

The rally will be held at the Hockey Stadium in Islamabad.

The development comes after a press conference by Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who warned the PTI against creating chaos.

It also followed reports that a religious party was planning to hold a gathering in the federal capital.

More to follow…