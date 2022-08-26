Mathira promises fans a wardrobe upgrade

Unapologetic Mathira has managed to draw the spotlight yet again. This time it’s not the controversial choices for which she has become famous but the laudably uplifting session she had for the viewers.

Pakistani-Zimbabwean television hostess, model, singer, dancer, and actress - we have run out of descriptors at this point - Mathira Mohammed, better known as Mathira, has her fair share of screen appearances, be it in an item song or as a hostess in a TV show.

The Insta Show hostess received praiseworthy comments for the first time during her podcast appearance with Taimoor Salahuddin aka Mooroo.

The 1.5-hour podcast included a conversation on life followed by the usual lighthearted banter by the star.

The model disclosed that she struggled to fit in ever since she moved to Pakistan, which meant she had a poor outlook on life.

It even shook her belief in religion.

She revealed that gaining a lot of fame - irrespective of the reasons - so early in life made her fed up with life.

She confessed to losing everything, including her faith, and ended up becoming a semi-atheist because she was so furious with her life.

However, she now thanks God for that experience because otherwise, she wouldn’t have come this close to God.

She now recites the Quran in English to learn about the concept of life and even prays Tahajud and Salatul hajat, which surprised the viewers.

They felt the conversation was very pertinent to their lives.

The VJ openly talked about having meaningless relationships and how they made her depressed. Therapy helped bring about a change in her life.

The topmost priority for her, she said, was to serve humanity first and then move on to the religious part.

“Humans first need to focus on serving humanity, and then they can move on to the religion bit. Here, we just skip to the religion part, which leads us to pick and choose facts that we are comfortable with,” she said, adding, “I am still finding myself.”

“Recently, I’ve decided that I will bring a change in my clothing,” she announced, adding, “I’ve changed my wardrobe. I need more covered clothes, no shorts, no cleavage.”

She continued that she felt it was time for a change.

“I’m 30; I have done it all; now I want to try this and see where it takes me,” said the actress.

The upgrade in wardrobe and all the religious talks coming from Mathira have sparked nothing but positivity and strength among viewers. She has been lauded for the sudden transition.