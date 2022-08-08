Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Videos » Newsbeat

WATCH: Karachi’s 217-year-old Imambargah flaunts its glory

The building hosted the first Muharram procession in the city
Samaa Web Desk Aug 08, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>The iconic green and white dome of 217-year-old Imam Bargah of Karachi. Photo SAMAA</p>

The iconic green and white dome of 217-year-old Imam Bargah of Karachi. Photo SAMAA

Karachi has held its unique culture since its birth as a fishing village which later even hosted the British and war-torn people of divided India.

It has also served as a cradle of civilization hosting people from almost all regions and religions found in the subcontinent.

It embraced Iranian Parsis, English Christians, Middle Eastern Jews, Indian Buddhists, Converted Muslims, and people of all colors.

Karachi’s oldest Imambargah, built in 1805, hosted the first procession as well as majalis. It stands tall in its green and white facade emanating grace.

Once located outside Karachi, it is now located in the heart of the port city.

For the past two centuries, Syed Chattan Shah’s family has been taking care of the historical site.

For more insight on this revered site, watch the following video.

Karachi's oldest Imam Bargah

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div