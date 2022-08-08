WATCH: Karachi’s 217-year-old Imambargah flaunts its glory

Karachi has held its unique culture since its birth as a fishing village which later even hosted the British and war-torn people of divided India.

It has also served as a cradle of civilization hosting people from almost all regions and religions found in the subcontinent.

It embraced Iranian Parsis, English Christians, Middle Eastern Jews, Indian Buddhists, Converted Muslims, and people of all colors.

Karachi’s oldest Imambargah, built in 1805, hosted the first procession as well as majalis. It stands tall in its green and white facade emanating grace.

Once located outside Karachi, it is now located in the heart of the port city.

For the past two centuries, Syed Chattan Shah’s family has been taking care of the historical site.

For more insight on this revered site, watch the following video.