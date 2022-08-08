A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa

Those who love Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also love his daughter’s honorable husband, the fourth caliph of Islam.

Hazrat Ali (RA) ruled the Muslims for a decade between 656–661AD after the third righteous caliph, Hazrat Usman (RA), was martyred by rebels.

Several Muslims pay their respects to one of the most honorable Hashemites in Islamic history at his house located in modern-day Iraq where he was martyred.

Syed Bilal Qutb took viewers on a spiritual journey of this awe-striking house.

A meal is served to all those who come to pay respect.

Local dishes including Pulau, chicken, and yogurt are served in a hygienic setup.

Qutb noted that the dining facilities are extremely modern and dignified.

They serve clerics, notable personalities, and commoners at one table, he highlighted.

“Just like people pray shoulder to shoulder here. People of all cadres of life eat side by side without any discrimination.”

You can watch the complete video here.