Police arrest guard for assaulting pregnant maid in Karachi

The Sharae Faisal police on Monday registered a case against the security guard who assaulted a pregnant woman in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

A video doing the rounds on social media showed a security guard slapping and kicking a woman outside a residential complex.

The video, shot from the balcony of an apartment, showed a woman and a security guard involved in what looks like a heated exchange as another security guard mills around.

The guard slaps the woman with full force, causing her to collapse to the ground. He then kicks her in the upper torso before being stopped by another guard.

Two men sitting on chairs nearby do nothing to intervene. Instead, one of them stands up to leave.

According to the victim, she worked as a maid in the apartment and the argument took place when the guard did not allow her son to come inside.

“The guard misbehaved before assaulting me,” she said.

According to details, the incident took place around 3:00am on August 5.

Sharae Faisal police registered a case 745/22 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 337-A (punishment for shajjah) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim against the guard and management of the residential project.

In her statement to the police, the victim said she was a resident of Bin Qasim Town and worked as a maid at Noman Grand City located in block 17 of Gulistan-e-Johar.

She claimed that her son Sohail came to her workplace to deliver dinner, but union officials namely Abdul Nasir, Adil Khan and Mehmood Khalil did not allow him to enter the residential building.

She maintained that she came down to inquire that why her son was not allowed to come inside, but then Adil, a union official, turned angry and started abusing her verbally.

The victim claimed that first Adil came forward to beat her, but then he directed Dawood to beat her up.

“Dawood, the security guard, slapped me on the face and I fell down,” she said. “When I tried to stand up, he kicked me on the face, after which I fainted.”

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed Karachi Police Chief to act against the guard.

The chief minister said that violence against women, children, and the elderly could not be tolerated.

Nazir Shah, who shared the video on Twitter, called out the men for their ‘shameless’ response.

“The security guard of the apartment in Johar Block 17, Gulistan, Karachi, first humiliated the woman, then slapped and kicked her unconscious. The extreme of shamlessness that the people sitting nearby began to slip away, instead of intervening. Where are the human rights defenders?” he wrote.

Shah tagged Sindh Minister For Women Development Sindh Shehlaz Raza and one of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Twitter accounts.

The security guard, Dawood, was later arrested.

Who was the woman

The woman was later identified as Sana. She told SAMAA TV that she works as domestic help in different households.