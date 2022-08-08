Warm up: PTI to hold public gathering in Rawalpindi on August 13, says Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a public gathering at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 13 before its main rally on August 14 in Islamabad.

This was said by PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to reporters in Multan.

He said that PTI will stage a rally in Rawalpindi – before Islamabad – on August 13 seeking Haqeeqi Azadi (real independence).

PTI leader said that they would change the venue of Islamabad demonstration - to twin city of Rawalpindi - if the federal capital’s administration didn’t allow them.

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan will announce the future course in the Independence Day program.

Taking on the incumbent government, Qureshi said that due to the actions of the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, uncertainty has arisen.