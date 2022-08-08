Tekken7: Pakistani gamers shine at Evolution Championship Series 2022

Two Pakistani Esport stars Imran Khan and Arslan “Ash” Siddique bagged the podium finishes at the Evolution Championship Series 2022 Tekken 7 competition on Monday.

The two stars squared off against each other in the semifinal, where Khan edged pass Ash to secure the final spot.

Khan went on to claim the second spot, while Arslan “Ash” Siddique, who had claimed the top spot in 2019, secured third place.

The Evo Championship Series, commonly called Evo, is an annual gaming event hosted in Las Vegas and focuses exclusively on fighting games, including Tekken 7.

South Korea’s Jae-Min “Knee” Bae took home the championship with one second to spare.

Apart from Tekken 7, the tournament offered gamers an opportunity to win King of Fighters XV, Street Fighter V, and Guilty Gear Strive to claim a championship title.