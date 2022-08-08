TTP’s Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in mysterious Afghanistan blast

A senior commander of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Omar Khalid Khorasani has been killed along with other commanders of the outfit in a blast in Afghanistan, international media reported on Monday.

TTP Mohmand Chief Omar Khalid Khorasani alias Abdul Wali Mohmand, Mufti Hassan and Hafiz Dawlat Khan were among the ones who were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that reportedly occurred in Paktika province of Afghanistan Sunday night, the reports said.

Omar Khalid Khorasani is a title or pseudonym given to a senior TTP commander. After the death of one commander, a new person takes up the same identity.

Media reports, citing Afghan officials, say that the vehicle carrying all three TTP officials was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

The reports say that Khorasani was among the top TTP commanders, and he also took part in the peace negotiations in Kabul.

TTP spokesperson has not commented further on the matter yet.

The report of the deaths comes amid claims that Pakistan is holding peace talks with TTP with the help of Afghan Taliban. The talks being held in Kabul were reportedly attended by senior religious leaders from Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that Khorasani also took part in the ongoing TTP peace talks with the government. He is one of the founding members of the TTP.

In 2014, Khorasani created a faction of TTP, infamously known as Jamaat-ul-Ahrar which was merged with TTP later. The organization was involved in numerous attacks that martyred many people, including personnel of security forces.

Jamaat-ul-Ahraar’s biggest terrorist activity was the Easter bombing in Lahore six years ago in 2016 that claimed the lives of at least 75 people.

On March 15, 2015, the group attacked two churches. In the same year in August, the sitting home minister of Punjab Col (retd) Shuja Khanzada was martyred in a suicide bombing on his house.

Jamaat-ul-Ahraar had also claimed responsibility of the suicide bombings at Waghar Border on November 2, 2014, and opposite the Punjab Assembly on February 3, 2017.

Khorasani, who goes by the name of Abdul Alvi Muhammad, hailed from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand Agency and has been involved in terrorist activities there as well that took the lives of many innocent people.