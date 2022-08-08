WATCH: Scholars explain why the sacrifices of Karbala matter so much

Every single Muslim in the world is indebted to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for his courage, steadfastness, and lead to fight forces of injustice that had emerged in later years of the Islamic caliphate.

Battle of Karbala fought on the 10th of Muharram 61AH saw Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and his companions sacrifice their lives to uphold doctrines of Islamic law and justice.

A small group of 70 people did not budge before a 1000-men-strong army of Yazid, got martyred and registered their names as defenders of truth for eons to come.

Speaking regarding the immense sacrifices borne by those 70 people, Islamic scholar Ziaullah Shah Bukhari said that Hazrat Ali’s (RA) son Hazrat Abbas (RA) set a strong example for generations to come by not yielding before a tyrannous army and going out to fetch water for the young children in the group.

He added that Hazrat Abbas (RA) upheld the values of Bani Hashim that encouraged generosity and bravery till he was martyred.

Another religious scholar Allama Mazahiri also highlighted the importance of commemorating the sacrifices of those martyred in Karbala by stating that “loyalty shown to Hazrat Hussain’s (RA) mission” augmented “loyalty towards Islamic doctrine”.

It is worth noting that Hazrat Abbas (RA) was martyred in the early hours of 8th Muharram as he tried to replenish water stock for the 70-strong group barred from going to the Euphrates river.

