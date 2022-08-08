PML-N’s Nazeer Chohan granted bail by Lahore court

A local court of Lahore on Monday granted bail to PML-N leader Nazeer Chohan against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

PTI’s MPA Shabir Gujjar and Chohan got rid of the differences between them and hugged each other in the court premises.

MPA Gujjar told the court that they had no objection to Chohan’s bail.

He told the media later that they want to end political fights.

Lahore Police presented Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz leader Nazeer Ahmad Chohan in the Model Town Kutcheri on Monday.

Deputy Magistrate Muhammad Asif Mustafa heard the case.

Chohan was presented before the court upon completion of his four-day physical remand in the case pertaining to attempted murder registered by Johar Town Police.

Earlier on Thursday, an anti-terrorism court of Lahore granted bail to eight Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including former Punjab MPA Nazeer Ahmad Chohan.

The court ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

PML-N leaders had filed an application for post-arrest bail in the ATC.

Nazir Chohan in his bail application, filed through his counsel Sardar Akbar Dogar, requested the court to approve his post-arrest bail application.

The applicant said that the court had previously turned down a request for physical remand submitted by the police.

Chohan told the court that the Chohang Police Station has registered a false case against him to punish him for his political allegiance.

PML-N leader was nominated in an FIR for clashing with PTI workers that led to a bullet injury during PP-167 by-elections.

Chohan was among the 25 PTI dissident lawmakers who had voted for Hamza in the Punjab chief minister’s election held in April. The Election Commission of Pakistan, however, de-seated him on May 23 for defecting and not obeying party instructions.

On July 17, Chohan contested elections on the ticket of PML-N for the seat he had previously won for the PTI in 2018. Only this time, he lost.