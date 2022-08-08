Arshad Nadeem dedicates Commonwealth Games gold medal to Pakistan

Pakistan star athlete Arshad Nadeem has dedicated his Commonwealth Games gold medal to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day 14th August.

The 25-year-old won the gold after a record-breaking effort in the javelin throw final on Monday.

During the first round, Nadeem created a record through an 86.81 metre throw. In the second attempt, he broke his own record by achieving an 88m throw, followed by an 85.09m throw in the fourth attempt.

In the fifth attempt, the Khanewal-born star set a new CWG record of a 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.

While talking to SAMAA exclusively, the Khanewal-born thanked the nation and the sports boards for their support.

“I want to thank Allah all mighty first, my parents and the rest of the nation for their prayers,” he said. “I know they are awake late in the night and praying for my success. I want to dedicate this medal to the nation as the 14th August is just around the corner.”

“There is a saying that whenever there is an injury, it enhances the performance. This is what I have heard and today I witnessed,” he said. “From the federation, General Akram Sahi, General secretary Muhammad Zafar, Salman Butt, Dr. Asad Badsha and from UK Dr. Ali Bajwa they all worked hard and I want to thank the Pakistan Sports Board and the Punjab Sports Board, who provided me the facilities and helped me win the gold medal.”

It was Pakistan’s second gold in Birmingham and the first was also won with a Games record when Nooh Dasagir Butt triumphed in the +105kg weightlifting competition.