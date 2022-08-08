Hot and humid weather to prevail in most parts of the country: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of the country on Monday.

However, there is a possibility of thunderstorms with strong winds in Kashmir, Northeastern and Southern Punjab, Northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

According to the Met department, the monsoon system is forecast to gain intensity from August 9 onwards.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate (isolate heavy) falls are expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts, and Karachi division from tomorrow.

As per the weather forecast shared by the department, the fourth monsoon spell is likely to become stronger during August 9-13.

Rainfall intensity will increase in northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan from 10 Aug which may trigger flashfloods in Dadu, Jamshoro, and Kambar Shahdadkot districts.

Overall impacts of the new weather system