Shehroze Kashif summits 13th highest mountain Gasherbrum II

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has summited the world’s 13th highest mountain peak Gasherbrum II on Monday.

The adventure enthusiast shared the development on social site Twitter after scaling the mountain at 9 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Alhamdulillah, today at 9 a.m. PST, #ShehrozeKashif has summited Gasherbrum II 8035m - 13th highest peak of the world.



Total 9 X 8000ers 🏆🏆#TheBroadBoy #TheKarakoramClub @KarakoramClub @faizanlakhani pic.twitter.com/KE2J33rpWM — Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) August 8, 2022

He has now summited around nine peaks of over 8000 metres.

He would now embark on the journey to summit the Gasherbrum I – the 11th highest mountain in the world at 8,080 metres – after few days to set a record of being the youngest climber of the world to summit 10 peaks above 8000m.

On May 6, Kashif summited the 8586m-high Kangchenjunga Mountain, which is the world’s third highest mountain.

He is the only Pakistan mountaineer to summit three mountains over 8000m in a month.

Kashif was the first Pakistani, and also the youngest man ever, to summit the Kanchenjunga Mountain. He also holds two Guinness records of youngest ever to summit both K2 and Mount Everest.

On July 27, 2021, Kashif summited K2, the second tallest peak in the world. He scaled the 8,611-metre high peak with the aid of bottled oxygen. Before Kashif, Sajid Sadpara, the son of the legendary climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, was the youngest person to have climbed K2 at the age of 20.

Earlier, he scaled the world’s highest peak Mount Everest at the age of 19.

The young mountaineer who hails from Lahore started climbing at the age of 11. His first summit was of Makra Peak (3885m). At 12, he climbed the 4080m Musa Ka Massalah and 4600m Chembra peak.