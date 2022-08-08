Today’s outlook: Muharram procession, monsoon spell, Commonwealth Games outcome

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, August 8, 2022:

9th Muharram procession

Thousands of mourners will lead the 9th Muharram processions across the country in memory of the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Muharram processions will also be organized on the 10th of Muharram, Tuesday.

The Punjab and Sindh government has decided to suspend cellular phone service today and on Tuesday to enhance security for religious gatherings.

Moreover, pillion riding is also banned in both provinces owing to the same reason.

NCOC has urged the masses to practice precautionary measures to inhibit the spread of coronavirus.

Fourth monsoon spell

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of the country.

However, there is a possibility of thunderstorms with strong winds in Kashmir, Northeastern and Southern Punjab, Northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

According to the Met department, the monsoon spell will gain intensity from August 9 onwards.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate (isolate heavy) falls are expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts, and Karachi division from tomorrow.

Commonwealth Games

Pakistan is currently in 18th place on the table with two gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

It is worth noting that the standings are determined by the number of gold medals won by a country as opposed to the total number of medals.

Pakistan’s weightlifter Nooh Butt had bagged the first gold medal for the country in the men’s 109+ kg competition.

Butt lifted a total of 405kg, which included 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk.

Pakistan’s second gold medal was earned by javeline thrower Arshad Nadeem on Monday.

In the first round, Nadeem created a record through an 86.81m throw.

In his second attempt, he broke his own record by achieving an 88m throw, followed by an 85.09m throw in the fourth attempt.

In the fifth attempt, the Khanewal-born star set a new CWG record of a 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to throw a javelin that far.