Mourners to take out Muharram 9 processions amid strict security measures

The mourners across the country will take out processions on Muharram 9 (Monday) to commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family, and his followers in Karbala.

The mourners will take out processions commencing from traditional routes in different cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta, etc.

The mourners will perform different rituals associated with the day including flagellation as well.

The administrations have materialized strict security plans to ensure the prevention of mishaps.

All the roads leading to the processional routes and sites have been sealed using shipping containers and barbed wires in different cities.

The cellular services have also been suspended.

Pillion riding has also been banned.

Hundreds of security personnel have been deployed in different cities to perform duties.

Dozens of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed along the routes.

Karachi

The roads leading to the processional routes in Karachi have been sealed. The mobile services will remain suspended till 10:30pm.

The police and Paramilitary Rangers will perform security duties.

Islamabad

The mourners will take out processions in the federal capital on the traditional routes.

In the wake of it, the mobile phone service in Islamabad will remain suspended from 9am till midnight, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Memon.

He said that the services in Sector G-6, G-7, G-8 and G-9 will not be available on Muharram 9 (today).

DC added that in Sector I-10, there will be no cellular service from 10am till 4pm.

Multan

The procession of Muharram 9 will commence from Mumtazabad and culminate at its traditional point.

More than 2,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the security of the mourners.

Apart from this, more than 50 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed which will be monitored through a monitoring room.

Lahore

The main procession of Muharram 9 in Lahore will be taken out from Pando street and culminate at the same point after passing through Khema Sadat.

The procession will also be monitored through drone cameras and the traffic will remain suspended on the routes where the mourners will pass through.

The Metro Bus service has been limited to MOA College from Gajju Matta stop.

The traffic police have placed diversions to provide alternate routes for the motorists.