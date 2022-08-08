Mourners take out Muharram 9 processions amid strict security measures

Mourners across the country area taking out processions on Muharram 9 to commemorate the martyrdom Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family, and his followers in Karbala.

The processions are moving along their traditional, pre-determined routes in different cities and towns of the country, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta, etc.

The mourners were expected to perform different rituals associated with the day.

Administrations in these cities and towns have put in place strict security measures to ensure that untoward incidents do not take place.

All roads leading to the procession routes and sites have been cordoned off using shipping containers and barbed wires in different cities.

Cellular phone services have also been suspended around the site of the processions.

Moreover, pillion riding has also been banned in most major cities and towns as a precaution.

Hundreds of security personnel have been deployed in different cities to ensure that processions take place peacefully. For this purpose, dozens of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed along the routes.

Karachi

Roads leading to main processional routes in Karachi have been sealed.

Mobile services will see a partial shutdown until 10:30pm.

The police and paramilitary Rangers have been deployed to perform security duties.

Islamabad

The mourners will take out processions in the federal capital on the traditional routes.

As part of security measures, mobile phone services in the city will remain partially suspended from 9am till midnight, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Memon said.

He further said that the services in Sector G-6, G-7, G-8 and G-9 will not be available on Muharram 9 (today).

DC added that in Sector I-10, there will be no cellular service from 10am till 4pm.

Lahore

The main procession of Muharram 9 in Lahore will be taken out from Pando street and culminate at the same point after passing through Khema Sadat.

The procession will also be monitored through drone cameras while traffic will remain suspended along the routes where mourners are expected to pass through.

The Metro Bus service has been limited to MOA College from Gajju Matta stop.

The traffic police have placed diversions to provide alternate routes for motorists.

Multan

The procession of Muharram 9 will commence from Mumtazabad and culminate at its traditional point.

More than 2,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the security of the mourners.

Apart from this, more than 50 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed which will be monitored through a monitoring room.

Six die of suffocation in Rohri

At least six people died due of suffocation during Muharram 9 procession in Rohri.

The procession was taken out from Shah Iraq Imambargah during which the tragic incident occurred.

The deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital. They were identified as Hakim Ali, Kamran Khan, Dilsher, Hasan Pathan, Mansoor Solangi and Zulfiqar Solangi.

The police say all mourners died of suffocation during the procession.