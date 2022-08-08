Pakistan hails gold medallist Arshad Nadeem

Messages of praise and congratulation started to pour in as Pakistan star athlete Arshad Nadeem claimed the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old finished at the top of the javelin throw final with a record-breaking effort.

The entire country hailed Nadeem for his remarkable performance in the Games.

This is the second gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt had won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.

During the final, in the fifth attempt, the Olympian set a new CWG record of 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.

From Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, from Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam to other personalities they all congratulated and praised the Khanewal-born.

** Here is how Pakistan reacted to Nadeem’s triumph **

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS congratulates Arshad Nadeem for creating history with his exceptional performance in #CWG setting a new record. “Arshad Nadeem is pride of the nation and our national Hero” COAS pic.twitter.com/oh1BY5R59h — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 7, 2022

What an amazing news to wake up to early this morning! Arshad Nadeem has done Pakistan proud by winning the first gold medal in Commonwealth Games. His consistency, passion & hard work hold lessons for our youth. Congratulations Arshad on your brilliant achievement. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 8, 2022

Jism toota howa tha per himmat Himalaya se bhi buland thi.



Salute to you my brother #ArshadNadeem for bringing another gold for Pakistan in #CommonwealthGames2022.



You made the nation proud. 🌟🏆🙌#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/sJ0jQGOqnY — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 7, 2022

ارشد ندیم کو جیولین تھرو میں ریکارڈ قائم کرنے اور کامن ویلتھ گیمز 2022 میں طلائی تمغہ جیتنے پر بہت بہت مبارک ہو۔

آپ قوم کا فخر ہیں۔#CommonwealthGames2022 #CWC2022 pic.twitter.com/UuBfWEtmPm — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 7, 2022

Congratulations #ArshadNadeem & all Pakistan winning Gold in javelin throw by 90.18M 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 in #CommonwealthGames2022 Proud of u. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad pic.twitter.com/3QOE3bLH4g — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 7, 2022

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem threw 90.18. Gold at CWG and this will be the competition to watch out in future: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem #JavelinThrow #CWG #ArshadNadeem — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 7, 2022

Well-done #ArshadNadeem! Pakistan is proud of you. Despite having injury you got the top slot masha'ALLAH. Bohat Bohat Mubarak! Fortes Fortuna adiuvat -

Fortune favours the brave#CorneredTiger #PakistanZindabad @arshadn0fficial #CommonwealthGames22 pic.twitter.com/RZO3Bd48yW — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 7, 2022

Well done Champion Arshad Nadeem for breaking his own record and highest in South Asia in javelin throw. You made us all proud by winning the gold 🏅for Pakistan.

Keep rise and shine Fakhr e Pakistan 🇵🇰.

All hail King #ArshadNadeem pic.twitter.com/1Db8PDkftD — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) August 8, 2022

Gold Medal 🥇🥳 Arshad Nadeem Won Gold Medal At Commonwealth games 2022 😍😍😍😍😍 Big Congrats to my brother ❤️ @arshadn0fficial 💪🏼 Bally Shairaaa ! You make us proud 🥇🥳#PakistanZindabad #ArshadNadeem #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/ei1hZgSqwB — Talha Talib (@_talha_talib) August 7, 2022

Congratulations #ArshadNadeem.

You have made the whole Nation proud! pic.twitter.com/OkW210O6yK — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) August 7, 2022

Road to 90.18 meters and Commonwealth Gold. Arshad Training for Triumph!



History Made! Proud Moment for Pakistan!



Video Credit: UCP Media Studies Semester 6 Students. #ArshadNadeem #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/TUZYYEKkgO — Umair Hassan (@UmairHassanSyd) August 7, 2022

#ArshadNadeem crossed 90 meter barrier

One more gold medal for #Pakistan 🇵🇰🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/klJVMxeWSx — Iqra Nasir (@IamIqraNasir) August 7, 2022

Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeeto gai Arshad. Pakistan ki shaan. May u win many more medals for Pakistan and may u get all the respect and facilities u deserve. InshAllah Olympics ka medal bhi aye ga. #ArshadNadeem #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/Z750eczDca — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) August 7, 2022

#ArshadNadeem's smile at the end made the whole Nation smile with pride! pic.twitter.com/57X1erz39n — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 8, 2022