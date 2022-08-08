Watch Live

Pakistan hails gold medallist Arshad Nadeem

He created history at the Commonwealth Games
Samaa Web Desk Aug 08, 2022
<p>Photo: Commonwealth Games</p>

Messages of praise and congratulation started to pour in as Pakistan star athlete Arshad Nadeem claimed the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old finished at the top of the javelin throw final with a record-breaking effort.

The entire country hailed Nadeem for his remarkable performance in the Games.

This is the second gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt had won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.

During the final, in the fifth attempt, the Olympian set a new CWG record of 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.

From Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, from Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam to other personalities they all congratulated and praised the Khanewal-born.

** Here is how Pakistan reacted to Nadeem’s triumph **

Pakistan

gold medal

Babar Azam

Arshad Nadeem

Commonwealth games

javelin throw

