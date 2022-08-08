Commonwealth Games: Arshad Nadeem wins gold with a record-breaking effort

Pakistan star athlete Arshad Nadeem has made the nation proud once again as he claimed the gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games after a record-breaking effort.

The 25-year-old achieved the feat in the javelin throw final in wee hours of Monday.

During the first round, Nadeem created a record through an 86.81 metre throw. In the second attempt, he broke his own record by achieving an 88m throw, followed by an 85.09m throw in the in fourth attempt.

In the fifth attempt, the Khanewal-born star set a new CWG record of a 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.

What a superb performance from Arshad Nadeem!



He earns Pakistan their first track and field Gold after 60 years ??, setting precedence with a new Games record.



Congratulations @NOCPakistan ??#CommonwealthGames2022 | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/6H5YlKxeLg — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 7, 2022

He beat India's Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympic throw of 87.58m (Gold) and World Athletics Championship throw of 88.13m.

It was Pakistan’s second gold in Birmingham and the first was also won with a Games record when Nooh Dasagir Butt triumphed in the +105kg weightlifting competition.