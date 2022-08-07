MQM-P once again threatens to part ways with the coalition govt

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has once again said that it would review staying with the coalition government as it complains that the Sindh government was not regarding the agreement it had signed with the party.

This was said by MQM-P leader Waseem Akhtar at a press conference in Karachi on Sunday. The members of the MQM-P Rabita Committee were also present on the occasion.

The presser was held after some 250 political activists who had left MQM-P rejoined it.

Addressing the journalists, Waseem Akhtar warned that MQM-P will be free to take its decisions if the coalition government didn’t regard the agreement it had signed against support in the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said that MQM-P was fighting for the rights of the people of urban Sindh as he pointed out the discrimination on the part of the provincial government.

Delimitation issues, flawed voter lists, and other tactics were being used along creation of impediments through ‘artificial’ religious and political parties, he added.

We had signed an agreement [with Sindh government] on the gurantee of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Asif Ali Zardari, he recalled.

Akhtar emphasized the federal and provincial governments review their policies.

He noted that whoever left MQM-P lost political weight and invited all party dissidents to return to the political party to work for the future.