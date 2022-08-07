Indian police arrest several mourners to prevent Muharram processions in Kashmir amid restrictions

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), several mourners were arrested by Indian police when they tried to defy the restrictions and carry out Muharram processions in some areas of Srinagar city.

The mourners in small groups gathered at Jehangir Chowk and Batmaloo areas of Srinagar city but police swung into action and arrested many of them.

The authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar and adjoining areas and suspended internet services to prevent traditional 8th and 10 Muharram processions.

Restrictions were particularly imposed in Ram Munshi Bagh, Kothibagh, Maisuma, Kralkud, Shaheed Gunj, Shergari, Batamaloo, Khanyar, and Karan Nagar areas of the city.

The authorities also suspended mobile internet services in the Kashmir valley.

In a handout to the media, the police said that the Muharram procession from Guru Bazaar to Dal Gate in Srinagar had not been allowed by the authorities.

Notably, Muharram processions have been disallowed along traditional routes in Srinagar, mainly on the 8th and 10th of Muharram Since 1989, by the administration fearing these may turn into big anti-India demonstrations.

Since then, only small mourning processions are allowed in some of Srinagar city’s interior areas.