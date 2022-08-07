Pakistan rejects Indian criticism against OIC’s stance on Kashmir dispute

Pakistan categorically rejects the ludicrous comments and fallacious claims made by the Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticizing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its statement regarding India’s illegal and unilateral actions on 5 August 2019.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said India’s hubris in this regard is deplorable.

“It is indeed astounding to see an unabashed practitioner of ‘Hindutva’ accuse others of ‘bigotry’ or ‘communal agenda’. Equally appalling is the audacity of an established serial violator of human rights and purveyor of state-terrorism, pointing accusing fingers towards others,” the statement read.

The spokesperson said OIC is the largest multilateral forum of Islamic countries representing more than 1.7 billion Muslims and has always been vocal in support of the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people, who have suffered unspeakably from India’s over seven-decade-long illegal occupation and unabated oppression.

Jammu and Kashmir was never a part of India, and never will be, the statement reaffirmed and recalled it is an internationally recognized “disputed” territory between Pakistan and India that has been under forcible and illegal Indian occupation since 1947.

“The dispute remains on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for nearly 75 years. The relevant UNSC resolutions pledge to the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination, to be exercised through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.”

The spokesperson said that India while perpetuating its tyranny and injustice, will not succeed in misleading the international community by claiming “socio-economic growth and development” in the IIOJK. No amount of repetition would turn falsehood into truth, he added.

Pakistan reiterated the demand that in the interest of justice as well as durable peace and security in South Asia, India must honor its commitment to the Kashmiris and to the world community by faithfully implementing the UNSC resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.