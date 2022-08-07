Covid updates: No death reported as 644 tests positive

Pakistan reported a total of 644 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday.

It is the second consecutive day when no fatality was reported in the country.

The NIH said 22,126 diagnostics tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours that yielded a 2.91% positivity ratio.

As of Sunday, 170 Covid-19 patients are receiving healthcare in critical care units of different hospitals throughout the country.

NCOC issues Muharram guidelines

The NCOC has asked organizers to hold Muharram congregations in open spaces, instead of homes or other confined spaces.

They have also instructed the organizers to ensure social distancing and the use of face mask during the congregations.

Furthermore, organizers were told to sterilize venue floors through chlorine disinfectants before holding a majlis.

The NCOC urged the participants to uphold hygiene by using sanitizers and soap for cleaning hands.

“Masks, hand sanitizers and a facility to wash hands should be made available at entrances,” the guidelines issued by the center said.

The instructions further read that it is obligatory for the Zakirs and participants of majalis to be vaccinated.

To protect senior citizens and minors, the centre instructed children and people over 65 to attend majalis through video-link.