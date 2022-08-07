PM Shehbaz calls social media propaganda against martyrs despicable

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the social media campaign disparaging the sacrifices of the martyrs is appalling.

The premier posted these comments on Twitter on Sunday highlighting that such acts are a consequence of ‘self-righteous political narratives’.

He lamented that the youth has been poisoned through self-serving propaganda which has elevated ‘hate speech’ to (perceived) truth.

The premier urged the people particularly the young generation to practice self-accountability to realize where they are heading.

“The moment calls for a deep reflection,” he concluded.

Message from ISPR

Two days ago, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) had condemned social media propaganda against the military after the helicopter crash in Lasbela which claimed the lives of six Army personnel.

A statement issued by ISPR said that the insensitive commentary on social media platforms hurt the sentiments of the martyrs’ families.

It further noted that Pakistan Army’s ranks and files have expressed severe displeasure over the negative remarks.

“The negative callous propaganda is unbearable and condemnable,” the statement said, adding that the people of Pakistan continue to support and stand with the military in this depressing time.