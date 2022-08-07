Only Rs20m transferred in 13 PTI bank accounts: Fawad Chaudhry

A day after the FIA announced to investigate sources of PTI funding and summoned its four leader, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that only Rs20 million were transferred in 13 accounts of PTI.

He said this during a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

Taking a jab at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the former information minister said that Rana Sanaullah’s writ is similar to that of the SHO of Kohsar police station.

Fawad further stated that it has been decided to formulate a police joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the May 25 incidents.

He said that notices will be issued to Rana Sanaullah, Hamza Shehbaz, Ataullah Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan to record statements before the cops pertaining to the May 25 fiasco during which they were nominated in several FIRs for the day.

“Dozens of FIRs were registered to note law violations on May 25,” he added.

“CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations will also submit replies to the JIT,” the former information minister maintained.