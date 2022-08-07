All problems will be solved after our death, says Pakistan footballer Saadullah

Pakistan’s star midfielder Saadullah Khan is extremely disappointed with the way sports athletes are treated in Pakistan.

Despite lack of infrastructure facilities and proper training, Pakistan’s athletes have managed to win seven medals during the ongoing Commonwealth Games so far.

Responding to a tweet by legendary cricketer Waqar Younis, where he called for better facilities for the athletes, Saadullah said that “all problems will be solved after our death”.

All problems will be solved after our death. 🇵🇰👀 https://t.co/HCR0qYUoaO — Saadullah khan (@SaadullahKha10) August 6, 2022

Recently, in an exclusive interview with SAMAA Digital, Saadullah had also highlighted the oppressed footballers of Pakistan.

“I cry when I see the standard in which our international players are currently playing locally. For God’s sake, football players are like your children. Pakistan Football Society is facing a lot of oppression,” said Khan.

“Three years have passed and no one cares about our children who are involved in football and who are employed in football,” he added.

Saadullah has made 42 appearances for Pakistan, scoring five goals, since making his debut in 2014.

It must be noted that more than three years have passed since Pakistan last played an international football match.

Mismanagement in the Pakistan Football Federation, government intervention in the sport and the multiple FIFA bans have severely affected the game in the country.