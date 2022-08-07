Karachi experiences moderate to heavy showers

Heavy rainfall, part of the new monsoon spell, lashed different parts of Karachi on Sunday.

Intermittent light to moderate showers continue in different parts of the megacity since noon and the weather remained pleasant.

The highest rainfall in Karachi till 5pm was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, 47mm, followed by Quaidabad with 43mm.

Some 20mm rainfall was recorded at Jinnah Terminal while in other areas, the figure remained in single-digit.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted the new monsoon spell from August 8 till August 13. There was a forecast of intermittent showers and thunderstorms in Karachi.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the current radar depicts rain bands over Northeast Karachi, Bahria Town and DHA city that is heading towards the main city areas and that moderate with isolated heavy rain and thundershowers would grip the city.

The heavy showers soon moved to Gulshan-e-Hadeed and then to Malir, followed by Gulistan-e-Johar and Shah Faisal Colony.

There were reports of water accumulating on roads and in streets, causing trouble to people who left their homes on Sunday.

The meteorological department report added that Karachi and other parts of Sindh could receive more rains till August 9 under the influence of the new monsoon currents that have entered the province and are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country.

People advised against non-essential travel

Meanwhile, in a warning to the public about the new monsoon spell, Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman said people must avoid unnecessary travel.

She said the federal cabinet has announced a monsoon emergency.

“We have to make preparations for the new monsoon spell,” she said. “Citizens should not leave their homes unnecessarily.”

The senator also advised the district administration to stay alert in the wake of any untoward rain related incident. “Nullahs need to be kept clean to ensure proper drainage of water.”

Trains delayed

The new spell of monsoon rains has also affected other parts of the country and delayed trains.

A Pakistan Railways spokesperson said on Sunday that trains begining their journeys from Karachi had been delayed.

Karakoram Express, which was scheduled to depart at 3:30pm, was going to leave at 5:15 while Pakistan Business Express was also delayed by over one and a half hours and was likely to leave at 5:40.

Shah Hussain Express was to depart at 8:30 with a delay of one and a half hour.

Other trains will leave as per schedule, the spokesperson said.