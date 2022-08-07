Gaza death toll rises to 29, including six children: Palestinian ministry

The death toll from violence in Gaza has risen to 29, including six children, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said Sunday, correcting a previous statement.

The health ministry also said that 253 people in Gaza had been wounded since the hostilities with Israel broke out on Friday.

The violence is the worst in Gaza since a war last year that devastated the impoverished territory home to some 2.3 million Palestinians and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.

Israel had decided to launch a “preemptive” operation against Islamic Jihad, as the group had allegedly been planning an attack following days of tensions along the border with Gaza.

Islamic Jihad is aligned with Hamas but often acts independently.

Hamas has fought four wars with Israel since seizing control of Gaza in 2007, including the conflict last May.