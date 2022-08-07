KP reduces tobacco and Naswar taxes by half

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has decided to reduce taxes by half on tobacco and Naswar, moist powered tobbaco dip.

In the budget approved by the provincial assembly for the current year, the tax was increased by up to Rs12 per kg for tobacco and Rs5 per kg for Naswar to collect a total of Rs75 billion in taxes.

Undermining its own decision meant to curtail the use of tobacco and Naswar, the KP government submitted an amendment to the finance bill in the assembly on Saturday to reduce tax on Virginia tobacco by Rs6, on white leaf and Rustica by Rs3 and Rs2.5 on Naswar.

A study published in the Oxford Journal of Public Health states that Naswar, smokeless tobacco, is composed of powdered tobacco, slaked lime (calcium hydroxide), and indigo.

The highly addictive drug is usually placed in the mouth to give an immediate high.

“It has a high pH and contains unionized nicotine and carcinogenic — likely to cause cancer — tobacco.”

Several people in Pakistan suffer from various forms of cancer particularly oral and lung cancer due to persistent use of nicotine and tobacco products.