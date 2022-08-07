‘Hyenas did not attack children in Mardan’

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has rejected reports of a hyena attack on children in Mardan district’s Madey Baba village.

In a press release on Saturday, the Wildlife Department officials said the children were attacked around 10am in the morning whereas a hyena is a nocturnal animal that comes out of den at night. The response came after locals claimed that a few children were attacked by a hyena.

It is pertinent to mention that a few days ago a dog-like animal attacked a few children and injured them. According to sources familiar with the matter, the animal escaped when locals rushed to the site after hearing the terrifying shouts of children.

Wildlife Department officials said hyenas are mostly visible in K-P’s Lakki Marwat and D I Khan districts. The animal has not been seen in Mardan district since the last 20 years and there have also been no reports of hyena attacks in Lakki Marwat and D I Khan districts.

“The department did not directly reject reports of locals about presence of hyena in the area as in view of changing climate and habitats of animals due to increasing population, migration of animal to the area could not be totally rejected,” read a statement by the Wildlife Department. “The staff members of are vigilant and monitoring the situation besides remaining in contact with locals who are also educated about precautionary and safety measures to prevent any attack by animal in future.”